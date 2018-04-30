CHEBUKATI is a dictator - CHILOBA renews his fight in court with new evidence! I have to take him down with me

- Embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has renewed his fight with Chairman Wafula Chebukati, accusing him of highhandedness.





According to new documents filed in court, Chiloba alleged that Chebukati was running the commission like a personal property.





He accused Chebukati of hiding behind the commission to deflect criticism over the manner in which he....



