CHEBUKATI is a dictator - CHILOBA renews his fight in court with new evidence! I have to take him down with me

08:26

Tuesday May 8, 2018 - Embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has renewed his fight with Chairman Wafula Chebukati, accusing him of highhandedness.

According to new documents filed in court, Chiloba alleged that Chebukati was running the commission like a personal property.

He accused Chebukati of hiding behind the commission to deflect criticism over the manner in which he....

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Swansea v Southampton tie and other selected football matches where you can make good money.

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 -  Swansea host Southampton  tonight  in what could be the most important match of the season for both sides, with t...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno