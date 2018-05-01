Career Opportunities in Urban Kreative, Nairobi

Urban Kreative is digital marketing agency producing compelling web experiences, deep search/social engagement and integrated branding.

We’re a friendly, tight-knit, hard-working team of passionate professionals, providing leading edge digital marketing services since 2011.

As a leading Web Design and Development Agency, we separate ourselves from big guys by taking a very personal approach with our clients and our team members.

When it comes to success, we’re in this together!

Urban Kreative is looking for a rockstar WordPress Designer / Developer for a full-time, Nairobi-based position to work with management and team members on research, strategy, design, and development of web marketing programs.

These programs would revolve around WordPress CMS design/development duties, plus related search and social program collaboration, with a strong focus on responsive, mobile-optimized WordPress theme design and development.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

· Deep collaboration on WordPress design/development projects with management, team members, clients, and vendors.

· Conducts WordPress design/development research and performs discovery analyses for new client projects, including content reviews and wireframing.

· Creates WordPress design/development strategies based on research.

· Designs responsive, mobile-first WordPress concepts based on strategy.

· Implements WordPress websites from design concepts.

· Performs maintenance and support for WordPress websites.

· Implements and assess SEO best practices.

· Communicate with clients and project managers in regards to bugs and updates.

· Stay up-to-date with new web technologies.

Technical Requirements

· 1+ years experience designing and developing WordPress websites and other PHP based CMS frameworks.

· Experience with responsive design/dev practices for mobile and desktop.

· Front-end Development experience (HTML5, CSS, Javascript).

· Solid understanding of PHP is preferred.

· Experience with gathering data via APIs, knowledge of JSON, XML, MySQL preferred.

· Experience with web analytics reporting tools (Google Analytics, Moz, GWT, etc).

· Advanced knowledge of HTML, CSS, PHP, and MySQL.

· Experience with Dreamweaver and Photoshop required.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, a candidate must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The technical requirements listed above are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Education & Experience

1+ years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Language Skills

· Ability to read, analyse, and interpret general business information, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations.

· Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.

· Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public.

Reasoning Ability

· Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.

· Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deal with several abstract and concrete variables.

About You:

· Highly self-motivated and capable of project ownership.

· Detail-orientated, organized, excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Possess an understanding of design principles.

· Experience with website design and web development via WordPress.

· Interest in an intern experience in a fast-paced, innovative environment.

· Coursework, or degree, in Computer Science, Engineering, Business Administration, or equivalent is a plus, but not necessary.

· MUST own a laptop.

· MUST have access to internet.

At Urban Kreative, we believe that diversity fuels innovation.









Five Vacancies for Sales and Marketing Executives .

Urban Kreative is looking to recruit five hungry and eager sales and marketing executive on a full time basis working 50 hours per week.

The successful candidates will receive a competitive salary plus benefits which include allowances and regular training and career development.

Our success is founded on the talent of our employees, so we recognise the importance of personal growth, encouragement and earned rewards.

As a company, we want our Sales / Marketing Executive to share in our achievements and we want to be a conduit for your success.

responsibilities:

· To sell Urban Kreative’s product and services to NOT LESS than five clients every month (A MUST!!!).

· Research and develop cross selling opportunities already within the business.

· Research new markets across a range of sectors (energy, transportation, rail, manufacturing, property and construction etc.)

· Establish contact with relevant decision makers.

· Arrange appointments for technical staff.

· Convert prospective clients and then maintain subsequent client relationships.

· Maintain contact with all clients in the market area to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction.

· Maintain accurate records of all sales activities on company client database.

· Various marketing tasks including mail shots and press releases.

· Occasional event planning.

· In addition to your normal duties, you may occasionally be required to undertake additional work necessary to meet the needs of the business, without additional remuneration.

· Developing new sales by your sales initiative.

· Produce marketing collateral and design sales and marketing materials.

· Calling contacts and qualifying potential business leads.

· Prospecting within potential and existing clients.

· Using their large client database to contact new and existing clients and make appointments.

Person Specification:

· Experience of working in the ICT sector.

· Excellent organisation and communication skills.

· Proactive, positive attitude and willing to learn new skills.

· Ability to prioritise workload and work independently.

· Confident telephone manner and proactive in cold calling existing and potential clients.

· Enthusiastic team worker.

For you to be considered for this position you must fill and submit the adjacent form before the 25th of May 2018.

Only those who will be shortlisted will be contacted.

Please send your CV to samantha@urbankreative.com