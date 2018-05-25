Capital FM’s S3XY ANITA NDERU flaunts her juicy curves while in vacation with her DJ boyfriend (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Media News 08:16
Friday, May 25, 2018 - Media personality, Anita Nderu, has caused a commotion on social media after she flaunted her curves on IG.
Anita is currently on vacation with her DJ boyfriend and she has been sharing photos leaving Team Mafisi dying with envy.
The love birds are in Watamu enjoying the sun and exploring the beautiful beaches.
Check out the beautiful photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST