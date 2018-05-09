Boss lady AKOTHEE flaunts her toned flat tummy and hits out at ‘pregnant’ men (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

- Flamboyant singer turned business woman, Akothee, has taken to social media to lecture men on matters fitness as she flaunts her toned abs.





Despite being a mother of five, Akothee has maintained an athletic body and she never misses an opportunity to flaunt it.





She, however, sent a profound message to women struggling with weight to accept themselves and advised them not to torture themselves to please a man.





She wrote:





“ You don't owe any man an explanation as to how you look! If a man isn’t proud of you the way you are he let him collect the next of his taste ! You are struggling for a flat tummy yet he is carrying twins since years you aren't proud of your stretch marks & you are a woman! How about men carrying stretch marks when did they carry pregnancy!





“ Put on that tumbo cat oil your body drink lots of water, exercise for your own health, any man who wants a woman with smooth scar less skin to marry a…



