Boss lady AKOTHEE flaunts her toned flat tummy and hits out at ‘pregnant’ men (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Wednesday, May 09, 2018 - Flamboyant singer turned business woman, Akothee, has taken to social media to lecture men on matters fitness as she flaunts her toned abs.
Despite being a mother of five, Akothee has maintained an athletic body and she never misses an opportunity to flaunt it.
She, however, sent a profound message to women struggling with weight to accept themselves and advised them not to torture themselves to please a man.
She wrote:
“You don't owe any man an explanation as to how you look! If a man isn’t proud of you the way you are he let him collect the next of his taste ! You are struggling for a flat tummy yet he is carrying twins since years you aren't proud of your stretch marks & you are a woman! How about men carrying stretch marks when did they carry pregnancy!
“Put on that tumbo cat oil your body drink lots of water, exercise for your own health, any man who wants a woman with smooth scar less skin to marry a…
