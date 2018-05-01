Blow to RAILA ODINGA and RUTO as Wiper Party begins rebranding KALONZO ahead of 2022 - It will be fireworks

Thursday May 17, 2018 - The Wiper Party has begun the process of repackaging its leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as it focuses on the 2022 General Election.





This is even as it reaches out to other parties in a bid to form a coalition that will propel Kalonzo to State House in 2022.





According to Wiper, Kalonzo had been isolated after the handshake between NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as the ongoing talks between...



