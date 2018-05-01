Blow to RAILA ODINGA and RUTO as Wiper Party begins rebranding KALONZO ahead of 2022 - It will be fireworks

17:09

Thursday May 17, 2018 - The Wiper Party has begun the process of repackaging its leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as it focuses on the 2022 General Election.


This is even as it reaches out to other parties in a bid to form a coalition that will propel Kalonzo to State House in 2022.

According to Wiper, Kalonzo had been isolated after the handshake between NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as the ongoing talks between...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

1XBet JACKPOT is now at Sh 364 MILLION, What are you waiting for? Be a Millionaire today.

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - The X1Bet jackpot is now at Sh 361 million. It’s simple to win this cash and become a Millionaire today. Ju...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno