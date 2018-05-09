Blow as MATIANGI’s brother turns down UHURU’s job offer after seeing SOSSION’s persecution - I don’t want to be like my brother

Blow as MATIANGI’s brother turns down UHURU’s job offer after seeing SOSSION’s persecution - I don’t want to be like my brotherNews 08:08
Wednesday May 9, 2018 - The brother to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, John Matiangi, has dealt the Jubilee Government a severe blow after he rejected its lucrative job offer.
John, a Treasurer of the Kenya National Union of Teachers, turned down his nomination to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).
He cited legal challenges and personal reasons for his decision to decline the...
