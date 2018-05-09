Blank Panther star, LUPITA NYONG’O, sneaks into Kisumu with goodies from Hollywood (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 - Award winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o, sneaked into the country over the weekend and headed straight to her hometown - Kisumu.





While in Kisumu she held several closed door meeting with County officials under Governor Anyang Nyong’o who happens to be her father.





The media was given a blackout throughout her meetings and those in attendance were prohibited from taking photos.





It has emerged that Lupita has something big in store for artistes from the region with a source describing her surprise visit as an ‘investment mission’





This was her second trip to her hometown since she won the prestigious Oscar award and became one of the most bankable actresses in Hollywood in 2014.





Some of the celebrities who had a chance to take photos with her include, comedians, Jalang’o and…



