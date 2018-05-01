Betrayed RAILA will start looking for us and we will never be back together - WETANGULA spits fire (VIDEO).

Sunday, May 22, 2018 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, claims that Raila Odinga has been betrayed by Uhuru Kenyatta after he was fooled with a handshake and forced to abandon the struggle for a better Country.

Wetangula alleges that Uhuru’s recent remarks that there is no way we can go back to a referendum is a sign that Raila was duped when he held a secret closed door meeting with Uhuru before the handshake.

Uhuru and Raila might have agreed in the closed door meeting that there will be a referendum to create an Executive Prime Minister’s position but Uhuru has...

