Believe it or not this is former Bostwana President, General IAN KHAMA - What a noble man (PHOTOs)

, , , 08:47


Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - This photo of former Botswana President, General Ian Khama, is going viral online.

Normally, in Africa, former Presidents are usually haunted by their pasts resulting in some fleeing into exile while those that remain in the countries they ruled are often seen with dozens of heavily armed body guards and long convoys of security vehicles.

That is not the case with retired President Ian Khama, who excited netizens recently when he was captured dancing while handing over power.

From the photo, Ex-President Khama is seen watching football at a rural community outside the Capital City of Gaberone, proof that he has settled into private life peacefully like a duck to water.

Meanwhile in Kenya, some leaders are sulking and refusing to leave their homes after their security was…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh5,000 from just a sh200 stake here

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 -  Everyday, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno