Believe it or not this is former Bostwana President, General IAN KHAMA - What a noble man (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - This photo of former Botswana President, General Ian Khama, is going viral online.





Normally, in Africa, former Presidents are usually haunted by their pasts resulting in some fleeing into exile while those that remain in the countries they ruled are often seen with dozens of heavily armed body guards and long convoys of security vehicles.





That is not the case with retired President Ian Khama, who excited netizens recently when he was captured dancing while handing over power.





From the photo, Ex-President Khama is seen watching football at a rural community outside the Capital City of Gaberone, proof that he has settled into private life peacefully like a duck to water.





