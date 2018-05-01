Be Warned! You could be jailed for this long and fined for failure to reverse M-Pesa Money sent to you from a wrong number.

Friday, May 18, 2018 - Cases of people receiving money via M-Pesa from wrong numbers and deciding to withdraw instead of reversing it are well documented.

In such cases, the sender has to plead with the receiver to reverse the transaction or lose his/ her money.

However, after President Uhuru signed to law the controversial Cyber Crimes bill offenders will pay a Sh200,000 fine or be jailed for two years, or both.


Section 34 of the Act stipulates that a person who intentionally hides or holds electronic messages, electronic payments, credit and debit card details sent in error, commits an offence.

Last year, a woman was sentenced to six months in prison for spending Sh27,140 that was sent to her M-Pesa account by mistake.

Next time you receive that M-Pesa message with money that doesn’t belong to you, think twice before spending it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

