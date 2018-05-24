Be warned if you use that road behind Kasarani Stadium which leads to Baba Dogo, “this happened to me last Friday’’ (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 09:58
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - There are thugs who are unleashing terror to those people who ply the road behind Kasarani Stadium which leads to Baba Dogo.
This guy was nearly killed last Friday.
The thugs attacked him with a panga and other crude weapons and stole his bicycle.
See photos and alert others.
The Kenyan DAILY POST