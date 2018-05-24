Be warned if you use that road behind Kasarani Stadium which leads to Baba Dogo, “this happened to me last Friday’’ (PHOTO)

, , , 09:58


Thursday, May 24, 2018 - There are thugs who are unleashing terror to those people who ply the road behind Kasarani Stadium which leads to Baba Dogo.

This guy was nearly killed last Friday.

The thugs attacked him with a panga and other crude weapons and stole his bicycle.

See photos and alert others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

WIN Ksh 6,000 with BETWAY Kenya, It’s just a click of a button guys, Easy money here!!

Monday, May 23, 2018 -  Competition time! Simply place bets on any Market of any Sport between  22 nd and 24 th May, 2018 . The...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno