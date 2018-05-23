Be the lucky winner of Ksh 100 Million with BETWAY before the World Cup Starts, Click here and smile to the bank!!!Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Media News, Photos, Sponsored, Sports 07:50
Monday, May 23, 2018 - We’re giving you a FREE chance to make your selections and predict the Group Stage Winners, Knockout Eliminations and Finals Champions – all to win a grand prize of KSh 100 Million.
You must be logged in to your Betway account to participate.
Please make your selection carefully; once your prediction is submitted it is final and cannot be changed.
Entries only close when the World Cup begins
Click here>>>> and register.
Then go to WCup at the top of your page for a chance to win the Sh 100 Million
The Kenyan DAILY POST