Banking Jobs in Kenya - Commercial Bank of Africa

Fraud Analyst



Department: Security & Investigations

Reports To: Head of Security & Investigation-Kenya

Job Purpose

Fraud Analyst role will execute the strategic fraud mitigation plan using continuous improvement principles to identify trends, complete fraud risk assessments, evaluate fraud management systems and implement of systems controls.

Key Responsibilities

· Lead projects involving fraud management systems implementation that includes developing fraud analysis models to deliver Management Information for fraud detection and prevention (10%).

· Reviewing processes and systems for purposes of strengthening internal controls through fraud risk assessment, exception reports reviews and Industry fraud trends/general intelligence reviews (40%).

· Conduct in-depth data mining tasks to support investigation processes (40%).

· Design and implement fraud awareness programs across the business (10%).

Competence Requirements

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, team work and trust that is needed to support true performance and customer-service oriented culture.

· Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact with all levels of internal and external stakeholders.

· Ability to work autonomously with minimal oversight.

· Ability to solve complex problems in a complex environment, translating business problems into recommendations that have measurable business impact.

· Ability to present findings and deliver recommendations to various levels of management

Qualifications

· Undergraduate degree – minimum upper 2nd class honors in Computer Science/Information Technology. Added advantage for a candidate with Dbase management and programing knowledge.

· Advanced knowledge in SQL, SAS, R, and Python.

· Exposure to and familiarity with different analytical techniques (Linear and Logistic Regression, Clustering Techniques, Neural Network, Decision Trees, etc.).

· Familiarity with wide array of fraud tools, applications and solutions (FICO, VISA, TSYS Falcon, VRM, Card Guard, Detica, Net guardian etc.)

· Good understanding of CAAT’s (Computer assisted auditing tools) will be an added advantage

· Proficiency in information technology and relevant Information Security Certification i.e. CISSP, CISA / CISM, ISO/IEC 27001 will be an added advantage

Credit Analyst

Department: Credit Analysis

Reports To: Manager, Pb & Sme Credit Analysis

Job Purpose

To provide financial information and analysis, including market intelligence for use in the preparation of credit reports. In liaison with the Relationship Managers, prepare credit reports for review by the credit committee.

Key Responsibilities

· Quality of credit reports for credit committee reviews (40%)

· Quality of market intelligence reports to support credit analysis (20%)

· Quality of credit portfolio information (10%)

· Adequacy of personal competence to effectively perform Credit analysis tasks (10%)

· Consistency in adherence to and application of established policies, processes, procedures and tools to achieve optimal efficiency, compliance and cost containment (20%)

Competence Requirements

· Credit and Financial analysis skills to effectively perform credit analysis and portfolio maintenance activities/tasks in a manner that consistently achieves high quality standards or benchmarks.

· Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations (internal and external), and other stakeholders who impact performance.

· Knowledge of lending business and products

· Knowledge and effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes, procedures and guidelines to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks.

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support performance and customer-service oriented.

Qualifications

· University degree preferably in Accounting , Finance or Management.

· Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (or equivalent) strong advantage.

· Four years banking experience. Experience in Credit analysis or Portfolio Management would be an added advantage.

Property Officer

Department: Commercial Services

Reports To: Manager Property & Facilities

Job Purpose

To Assist the Property & Facilities Manager with all on-site operations and achieving property financial and operational objectives. Oversees property maintenance, accounts payable/receivable and assists with capital projects. Works with the Property Manager to ensure that all activities are conducted in compliance with all County and National lord/tenant and real estate laws.

Key Responsibilities

· Assist in the administration of office leases and maintain an accurate and up to date office property files, lease files and databases. 30%

· Participate in any relocation, fit-out or project situations as directed and/or as required.30%

· Reconciliation and production of the monthly rental run including outgoing/adjustment reconciliation and audit property related accounts for certification prior to payment. 30%

· Participate in the purchasing function of the unit, including sourcing quote and preparing orders for furniture and equipment as required or as directed.10%

Competence Requirements

· Customer Service Skills: Property Officer work with tenants to make them happy, and work to get new tenants.

· Negotiating Skills: Property Officer will have to work out details with potential tenants, put bids out for work or service on the property, and deal with many people both internally and externally.

· Organizational Skills: There are many facets to a property Officer’s day. Working with tenants, with local government, with public works and paying bills. Organization to get it all done is key.

· Communication Skills: Property Officer often must speak with tenants, resolve disputes, entice new tenants, and answer questions. Good communication is key.

· Knowledge of national / county regulations: To comply with all relevant legislation to ensure effectiveness in the role.

· Knowledge of application software e.g. Project management application, excel , etc. – To create and maintain authentic, timely and reliable records in relation to your duties. To take due care and attention when gathering, recording and manipulating data.

Qualifications

· Three years’ experience in similar role.

· Degree in a related field preferred (Project management, supply chain , land Economics )

· Proven Marketing and leasing experience

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Business Support Analyst

Department: Executive Office

Reports To: Chief Of Staff

Job Purpose

To support the Chief of Staff (“CoS”) and the Group Executive Director (“GED”) in driving and monitoring growth of Subsidiary businesses by performing research, collecting information and structuring this information in to practical insights that will help make informed decisions and actions. The role will also include following up of these actions to ensure that they are closed on time.

Key Responsibilities

Business Research: 50%

· Support the CoS in performing external research on request. This could include deep dives in to new markets, new technology, market entrants, products, regulation and adhoc board requests.

· Assist the CoS to perform internal research and investigation to answer specific queries from the GMD & GED e.g. to explain irregular changes in costs or to explain trends in revenue growth in businesses.

· Prepare talking points for the GMD and GED to support them in representing the bank in international conferences.

· Brief GMD & GED before internal and external meetings as necessary, including preparation of pre-meeting briefs.

Business Monitoring and Analysis: 30%

· Prepare the Subsidiary MANCO (Management Committee) submission for the GED to present in the monthly MANCO meetings. This will involve liaising with the subsidiary businesses to collate performance data for the month and structuring this information in an insightful and “Board Ready” presentation.

· Assist the Chief of Staff in organizing Subsidiary Business review sessions for the GED and the subsidiary CEOs. This will involve setting up the meetings, collecting business performance information from the Subsidiary finance heads and ensuring that actions agreed in the meetings are implemented.

· Support the CoS in developing requisite sections of the Board pack. This will involve collecting macro, competitor and business performance data, and analyzing the same to generate insights to be included in the Board Pack.

· Assist the CoS to follow up on actions from the various forums i.e. Board, Manco, team meetings etc. to ensure that they are complete and if not, ensure progress updates are provided in a timely manner.

· Track financial performance, delivery on strategy, initiatives and projects.

· Partner and Stakeholder Engagement: 10%

· Assist the CoS in scheduling meetings with partners and stakeholders who would like to engage the GMD & GED. Assist in preparing for these meeting by obtaining/preparing the meeting material and ensuring that meeting logistics go according to plan.

· Document key actions from these engagements and ensure that they are prioritized and implemented by the requisite teams.

Compliance & Control: 10%

· Track management of risk issues across all the businesses on behalf of the Group Executives. This will include follow up on Audit Items and report actions to ensure timely completion.

· Attend to issues related to various risk families, including Strategic, Credit, Enterprise, Liquidity, Operational, Market and Reputational risk as well as supporting various regulator engagements and feedback.

· Follow up on Audit report actions to ensure completion.

Competence Requirements

· Very strong problem solving and structuring skills.

· Strong analytical skills (basic understanding of product financials / dynamics preferable).

· Ability to multi-task and cope with tight deadlines in a high-pressure environment.

· Strong communication skills – written and spoken.

· A thorough understanding of Business Management in terms of our products and customer segments.

· Personal motivation and drive to consistently meet and exceed expectations as well as perform well in unscripted conditions.

· Resilience to handle multiple expectations and demanding deadlines.

· Strong interpersonal skills; capability to liaise, interact, coordinate and build rapport with people at all levels as well as to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations (internal and external), and other stakeholders who impact performance.

· Must be a self-starter and have an appreciation of business growth and priorities.

Qualifications

· University degree in business management related field – Upper 2nd Class Honors or equivalent.

· Accounting or Business related training and qualification will be an added advantage

· Advanced MS Office skills – particularly, Excel and PowerPoint

· 3+ years Banking experience or other relevant experience with a proven track record of high performance

· Knowledge and formal development in application of appropriate communication, negotiation and presentation techniques.

· High performing Individual with identified leadership potential.

· Adequate knowledge and experience in managing business projects