Autopsy report reveals what killed the son of former powerful Cabinet Minister JULIUS SUNKULI, this is SHOCKING.

Friday, May 25, 2018 - An autopsy report has revealed what caused the death of Augustine Salton, the son of former powerful Internal Security Minister, Julius Sunkuli.





The body of Sunkuli’s son was found at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary on Saturday, May 19, after he went missing.





Police claimed that they collected the body in a parking lot and believed the cause of his death as a road accident but his family demanded more answers because the police report had gaps.





After a 3hr postmortem was carried on the body, it was found out that Sunkuli’s son was murdered.





He was tortured and smacked with a blunt object at the back of his head before he was run over by a vehicle.





Andrew, the younger brother of Julius Sunkuli, said that the postmortem was carried out in presence of the Government pathologist, a family doctor, Directorate of Criminal Investigations team and family representatives.





"The postmortem results are an indication that my nephew was killed by people we do not know and for unknown reasons," Andrew said.





"The preliminary brief is subject to a detailed report which will be given to us in due time” he added.





Watch video courtesy of NTV.



