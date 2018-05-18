ATWOLI defends UHURU over the Sh 10 billion looting spree at NYS - RUTO and his people are the real thieves!!

Friday May 18, 2018 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has come to the defence of President Uhuru Kenyatta over the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal where 36 companies looted Sh 10 billion taxpayers’ money.





Millions of Kenyans are already blaming the President over the heist accusing him of not doing enough to fight corruption inside his Government.





But in an interview on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Atwoli said that Uhuru means well for the country but people around him like the Deputy President William Ruto are mongrels who love to loot public money.





“President Kenyatta means well for this country.”





“He is very much concerned about Kenya.”





“His problem is...





