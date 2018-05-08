Assistant Research Officers Jobs in Kenya

Assistant Research Officers



Opening date: 8th May 2018

Vacancy No. 4/VPM1002

The Centre for Respiratory Diseases Research would like to fill a vacancy in the following position: 2 medical officers for the VPM1002 TB vaccine project.

POSITION: Assistant Research Officers (Medical Officers) MR 10 (2 Positions)

Location: Nairobi/Siaya

Reports to: Study Coordinator.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized university, and registered with the KMPDB.

· One year experience working in a busy out and inpatient set up;

· Research experience is an added advantage

Desirable Qualities:

· Able to work long hours with a large team

· Medical knowledge of case management of diseases prevalent in local catchment area

· Ability to prioritize workload of self and program team members and balance conflicting demands.

· Ability to lead and work within a team environment and in a diverse cultural environment.

Position Summary:

Incumbent will have oversight of the clinical and nursing teams in the execution of the medical requirements of the protocol. He/She will carry out medical evaluations of participants, oversee study investigational product administration, report safety events and provide medical care to participants

Responsibilities

· Review participants and provide medical care

· Develop thorough knowledge of the protocol, study designs and objectives for implementation

· Create Standard Operating Procedures for Clinical Management of participants

· Report problems encountered in the field to Principal Investigator/Study

· Coordinator

· Supervise Clinical and nursing personnel

· Perform other duties as assigned by Study Coordinator

Terms of Employment:

A one (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: salary and benefits are based on the KEMRI scheme of service

Hard copies of the applications should include the following:

· Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)

· Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

· Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

· Copies of Certificates, or Transcripts

· Must have Certificate of good conduct

· Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance

· Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB

· Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to the following address to be received not later than not later than 22nd May 2018.

The Director

Kenya Medical Research Institute

P.O. Box 54840-00200

NAIROBI.

Attn: Assistant Director, Human Resources

Or send by email to personnel@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI/CGHR AND DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY