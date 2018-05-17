As MIKE SONKO nominates MIGUNA MIGUNA as his Deputy Governor - UHURU takes over Nairobi as KDF flood the streets

, , 15:57

Thursday May 17, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to clean the city of Nairobi using their lorries and tractors.


According to President Uhuru Kenyatta, garbage collection, which is primarily a devolved function, will now be done by the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Youth Service. 

Uhuru, who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, ordered his boys to collect garbage in all the…

  1. Anonymous
    17 May 2018 at 08:58

    No shit?!!! From fighting terror to cleaning garbage:(
    Oooh my. then why do we have city hall? Scrap the place! This is a bad move... NYS yes, but KDF?

   

