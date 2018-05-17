As MIKE SONKO nominates MIGUNA MIGUNA as his Deputy Governor - UHURU takes over Nairobi as KDF flood the streets

Thursday May 17, 2018

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to clean the city of Nairobi using their lorries and tractors.





According to President Uhuru Kenyatta, garbage collection, which is primarily a devolved function, will now be done by the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Youth Service.





Uhuru, who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, ordered his boys to collect garbage in all the…



