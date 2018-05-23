Apart from KCB, Barclays Bank also facilitated the stealing of sh 2 billion NYS money - NJOROGE don’t embarrass God!!

Wednesday May 23, 2018

- Fresh details have emerged over how senior managers at Barclays Bank of Kenya facilitated the stealing of Sh 2 billion of the Sh 10 billion loot from National Youth Service (NYS).





According to celebrated blogger, Cyprian Nyakundi, Barclays Bank’s top managers allowed the transfer of money through suspicious accounts and huge money withdrawals in the said accounts.





Central Bank of Kenya, which is the…



