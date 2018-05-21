All KIKUYU votes belong to RUTO in 2022, UHURU’s handshake with RAILA is nonsense to us – IRUNGU KANGATA insists

Monday May 21, 2018 - Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, has said members of the Kikuyu community are not ready to betray Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.


Although the community is known for betrayal, Kangata who was speaking to journalists on Sunday said Ruto is assured of the Presidency in 2022 because all Mt. Kenya votes belong to him.

Kang'ata said Ruto still enjoys the backing of Central Kenya and leaders may only miss his events if they are not invited.

"First and…

