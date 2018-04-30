All Kenyans should read this! Please uninstall those money lending Apps in your phones, It’s a disaster in waiting.

I was having drinks yesterday at Fine Breeze Restaurant in Dagoretti Corner with a couple of friends aged between 25-30. In the middle of our conversation, I as

ked to see their phones. I wanted to find out how many of them had these money-lending Apps that are mushrooming in Kenya. I was surprised that all of them had these Apps –Branch, Tala, et al. One actually had more than three Apps on his phone, and he confessed to me that he’s borrowed money from all of them. What is more, all of them also had outstanding M-Shwari loans.





I do not even know how M-Shwari works. I’ve heard of Branch and Tala but I’ve never downloaded these Apps. But I think this country and my generation needs serious lessons on financial literacy. Let me give you the data on digital borrowing in this country. An overwhelming 6.5 million Kenyans are digital borrowers. Over 3 million people in this demography do not even know the interest rates charged on these loans.





I’m a firm believer in the mantra that when the deal is too sweet, think twice about it. Apparently, you ought not to have a bank account or credit score to access loans on these Apps. Some actually use your social media profile to assess if you are creditworthy. So today if I need a loan, Tala will deploy an algorithm that assigns me a “social reputation score” based on my online presence. And because I probably have 10K followers, I will get a 50K loan, just like that!





But this is what you don’t know. These money lending Apps rely on venture capitalists to provide them with the crucial institutional investments that they need to kick-start and run their operations. Between 2015 and 2018, money-lending Apps in Kenya have attracted 5 billion shillings in venture capital investments.





Now I want you to read this slowly. There is something called the 10X rule in Venture Capital. Let’s say I am a venture capitalist. You approach me with an idea, and I put money into it. It is important for you to understand that I am taking a huge risk. If you start-up fails, I lose my money. So to justify this risk, I’ll tell you that I’ll put my money in your start-up and get ten times what I invest in return. So if I put 1 million shillings into the start-up, I’ll get back 10 million shillings over a period.





Now we have Venture capitalists who have put in 5 billion shillings into these money-lending apps. In the next couple of years, they are hoping to be paid back 50 billion shillings. How do these Apps make the 50 billion? Two things. First, they grow their loan-books by giving loans to those who do not deserve them. It is not right to give an 18 year-old with no job a loan of 2K just because they own a smartphone. The chances are that they will be unable to repay this loan.





They’ll be blacklisted by the…



