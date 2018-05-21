All is set as WILLIAM RUTO’s plans to launch his own Newspaper, Radio & TV Station (DETAILS).

Saturday, May 21, 2018

- Deputy President William Ruto has decided to try his luck in the media business.





This is after buying Xtra Publishing Ltd, a media company that used to publish XNews evening newspaper that was circulated in Nairobi in the evening.





The Newspaper collapsed but Ruto is set to revive the publication and make it a National Newspaper.





He is also set to launch X-News TV station and Radio ahead of 2022.





Ruto’s decision to buy his own media company is seen as a strategy to boost his Presidential ambitions in 2022.





Piloting of the project is set to…



