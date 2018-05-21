ALFRED MUTUA’s ‘Maendeleo Chap-Chap’ embarrasses him, this road is caving in barely a year after it was built (PHOTOs)

Saturday, May 21, 2018 - Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, is on the spot after a road he built under his “Maendeleo Chap Chap’’ philosophy developed huge cracks barely a year after completion.

The road is caving in because of the shoddy work done by contractors.

There was confusion that the road was built by KenHA but KenHA has distanced itself and said that the road was built by Governor Mutua.

The road has since been closed.

