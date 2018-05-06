ALFRED MUTUA loses multi-million property case to his ex-wife JOSEPHINE after dumping her for S3XY LILLIAN.

Sunday, May 6, 2018

- Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has lost a property ownership court battle with his former wife, Josephine Thitu, who is a nurse based in Australia.





Mutua married Josephine in 2010 but they divorced 15 years later due to infidelity and other issues.





The youthful Governor moved to the High Court seeking to regain part of the property worth millions from his wife.





He had surrendered the property to Josephine after a court battle.





Alfred Mutua transferred several plots to his ex-wife after their divorce as ordered by the court.





His efforts to regain the property and have full control of it have hit a dead end after a ruling on Friday.





High Court judge William Musyoka dismissed the suit and ordered the Governor to…



