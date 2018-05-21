AKINYI reveals how Kenyan lecturers are S3X hungry beasts, this happened to her classmate who denied one a ‘NUNU’, God!!!

Saturday, May 21, 2018 - Ladies were discussing how female students are s3xually harassed by lecturers in Universities and this post by Akinyi caught our eye.





She narrated how a lady who refused to open her servers to a lecturer made her go through hell.





He intentionally made sure she failed in his unit and told her straight in the face that she will only get good grades if she sleeps with him





When the lady reported the lecturer to the dean of students, he also demanded s3x from her.





The lady didn’t graduate with her classmates after the lecturer and Dean of Students conspired to make her life hell for denying them ‘Nunu.’





This shows you the rot in Kenyan universities.





Read Akinyi’s post that will…



