Aki MEN! KYALO spent 10K on this LADY and she gave him S3X, what he did next is just bad (Read his CONFESSION)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 17:02
Sunday, May 6, 2018 - This guy called Kyalo is just merciless.
He has narrated what he did to a lady who has been playing hard to get.
He set aside Sh 10,000 that he used to spoil her with gifts .
She opened her servers for him for the whole night and what he did when she was asleep is just bad.
Aki men are merciless.
Read Kyalo’s confession in the next page
Page 1 2