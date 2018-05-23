AHMEDNASIR and PASSARIS in ugly confrontation over RAILA’s referendum calls! She may be called a socialite bimbo again.

Wednesday May 23, 2018 - Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris, seems to be punching above her weight and she may come out looking like a socialite bimbo, the way lawyer Miguna Miguna referred to her last year.





Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdulahi started a debate on social media and said he supported Deputy President William Ruto’s move to oppose the referendum initiated by NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





“On the raging debate on constitutional reforms I am 100% with DP Ruto," Ahmednasir said.





But in a quick rejoinder, Passaris lashed out at the lawyer saying he should not be telling lies during the month of Ramadhan.





"Failed to win? Really? A man of your intellect, during the month of Ramadhan, cannot pretend to be oblivious to the fact that our country electoral body did not conduct #FreeFairCredibleElections. It's a fact known by both sides of the divide," she said.





But Ahmednasir quickly asked Passaris to tell Kenyans whether she won the Woman Rep position fairly or not. Passaris responded in the affirmative and the debate went cold.





On Monday , Ruto said those pushing for changes in the constitution are bitter election losers who have nothing to offer to Kenyans.



