After the truce, KIBWANA now backs ALFRED MUTUA for Presidency as he dumps KALONZO MUSYOKA like garbage

Monday May 7, 2018

- Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has dumped Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, saying he will never support him for Presidency in 2022.





Speaking over the weekend, Kibwana said that he now backs Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, for the 2022 Presidency.





He vowed to campaign for him when the time comes.





Kibwana, who hosted Mutua at a school fundraiser, noted that Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, had...



