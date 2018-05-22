Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant 

 LOCATION: KAKAMEGA
Job Purpose
Under the supervision of the Program Manager, the Administrative Assistant will be responsible for providing professional administration and logistical support to the Project.

Key Responsibilities

·         Work in close collaboration and cooperation with the other project staff to deliver on all the office administrative needs e.g. supplies
·         Responsible for the day-to-day logistics of program trainings/workshops, management/tracking of the Field office program advances and monitoring/audit of sites/facilities suppliers and inventories.
·         Front desk backstop in the absence of the receptionist
·         Responsible for office hygiene – thorough cleaning, periodic fumigation, garbage collection contracts, office utilities, etc.
·         Perform other work related duties and responsibilities as may be assigned
·         Planning and scheduling meetings and appointments

·         Record compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings
·         Coordinate the logistics for workshops, seminars and trainings
·         Facilitate hotel bookings, transportation, logistics and other travel needs for field staff.
·         Provide logistical and clerical support to the program staff as needed
·         Organizing and maintaining files and records

Qualifications

·         Relevant university degree is required from a reputable institution.
·         Candidates should have a minimum of 3 years working experience in similar role.
·         Excellent computer skills.
Personal Characteristics
·         Objective and high in integrity
·         Good analytical skills
·         Team player
·         Able to maintain confidentiality at all times
·         Excellent communication skills (written & verbal
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.

   

