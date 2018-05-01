Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

Administrative Assistant



LOCATION: KAKAMEGA

Job Purpose

Under the supervision of the Program Manager, the Administrative Assistant will be responsible for providing professional administration and logistical support to the Project.

Key Responsibilities

· Work in close collaboration and cooperation with the other project staff to deliver on all the office administrative needs e.g. supplies

· Responsible for the day-to-day logistics of program trainings/workshops, management/tracking of the Field office program advances and monitoring/audit of sites/facilities suppliers and inventories.

· Front desk backstop in the absence of the receptionist

· Responsible for office hygiene – thorough cleaning, periodic fumigation, garbage collection contracts, office utilities, etc.

· Perform other work related duties and responsibilities as may be assigned

· Planning and scheduling meetings and appointments

· Record compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings

· Coordinate the logistics for workshops, seminars and trainings

· Facilitate hotel bookings, transportation, logistics and other travel needs for field staff.

· Provide logistical and clerical support to the program staff as needed

· Organizing and maintaining files and records

Qualifications

· Relevant university degree is required from a reputable institution.

· Candidates should have a minimum of 3 years working experience in similar role.

· Excellent computer skills.

Personal Characteristics

· Objective and high in integrity

· Good analytical skills

· Team player

· Able to maintain confidentiality at all times

· Excellent communication skills (written & verbal

How to Apply