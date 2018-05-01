Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya - NGOJobs and Careers 04:02
Administrative Assistant
LOCATION: KAKAMEGA
Key Responsibilities
Qualifications
Job Purpose
Under the supervision of the Program Manager, the Administrative Assistant will be responsible for providing professional administration and logistical support to the Project.
· Work in close collaboration and cooperation with the other project staff to deliver on all the office administrative needs e.g. supplies
· Responsible for the day-to-day logistics of program trainings/workshops, management/tracking of the Field office program advances and monitoring/audit of sites/facilities suppliers and inventories.
· Front desk backstop in the absence of the receptionist
· Responsible for office hygiene – thorough cleaning, periodic fumigation, garbage collection contracts, office utilities, etc.
· Perform other work related duties and responsibilities as may be assigned
· Planning and scheduling meetings and appointments
· Record compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings
· Coordinate the logistics for workshops, seminars and trainings
· Facilitate hotel bookings, transportation, logistics and other travel needs for field staff.
· Provide logistical and clerical support to the program staff as needed
· Organizing and maintaining files and records
· Relevant university degree is required from a reputable institution.
· Candidates should have a minimum of 3 years working experience in similar role.
· Excellent computer skills.
Personal Characteristics
· Objective and high in integrity
· Good analytical skills
· Team player
· Able to maintain confidentiality at all times
· Excellent communication skills (written & verbal
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.