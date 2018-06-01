Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya - UoN

University of Nairobi

Vacancy

Applications are invited for the following position:

One Health Regional Network for The Horn of Africa (HORN) is looking for an Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks.

The Administrative Assistant will be expected to provide support to the PIs, Post docs, the project manager and other stakeholders with general administrative needs. He/she will also assist in the general administrative activities of the project office.

Responsibilities

· Ensure the efficient and smooth day-to-day operation of the project office

· Preparing reports and maintaining appropriate filing systems

· Organize and schedule appointments

· Plan meetings and take detailed minutes

· Write and distribute email and correspondence memos

· Prepare regular scheduled reports

· Making travel and meeting arrangements

· Book travel arrangements

· Prepare and reconcile expense reports

Qualifications and Competencies

· Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences or equivalent from recognized University with a bias to languages and communications.

· Must be computer literate with demonstrable use of word processing, spreadsheet and data management package.

· Must have been trained in a arbitration skill in a reputable institution.

· Prior work experience in a research project will be an added advantage.

· They must have strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task as well as excellent oral and written communication skills.

Note:

1. Applicants for non-academic posts (AD) should submit seven (7) of the above supporting documents and applications letter.

2. Applications and related documents should be forwarded through the applicants’ heads of departments and applicants should state their current designations and salaries and other benefits attached to those designations.

They should quote post reference codes as shown for each posts in the advertisement.

Applications should be addressed as per the code below:

CHS

The Principal,

College of Health Sciences,

P.O Box 30197-00100,

Nairobi.

The position is full time and on a three year contract renewable on satisfactory performance and mutual consent.

Closing Date: June 1st 2018

Please note that the University of Nairobi is an equal opportunity employer.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted