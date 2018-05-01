Administration Assistant Job in Kenya - KRA

Administration Assistant Manager



Ref No: KESRA/ADVT/20/2018

The Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA) is the Kenya Revenue Authority’s premier training school specializing in Tax and Customs Administration, and Fiscal Policy. The School is one of the four accredited World Customs Organization (WCO) Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Africa. Pursuant to this objective, the Organization is seeking to recruit highly motivated visionary, dynamic and results oriented candidates to fill the under mentioned positions:

Note:

All applications from interested and qualified candidates must be submitted online via the process below.

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KRA does not charge any application, processing, interviewing or any other fee in connection with our recruitment process.

All applications should be submitted online by 5.00 pm on Thursday, 24th May 2018.

How to Apply

Click on https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/ registration to register.

After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration. Log on:

· After registration click on https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login

· Key in your username and password then click on Log in to access your account.

· After successful login, the system will open the “Applicant Cockpit” which has two tabs; Candidate Profile and Employment Opportunities.

Candidate Profile: Click on My profile under the Candidate Profile tab to manage your registration and update your profile. Follow the instructions to complete and release your profile by clicking the “Overview and release tab” (7).

Employment Opportunities:

To view the open job postings Click on “Employment Opportunities”, then in the Job Search Tab click “start” button to view all available vacancies.

To view the details of the position, click on the Job posting at the top of the page to display the details of the position. To apply for the position, highlight the job, then click “Apply” button. Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.