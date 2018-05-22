Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi

Accounts Clerk Job in NairobiJobs and Careers 01:34
Vacant Position: Accounts Clerk – Nairobi
Our client a school institution is currently recruiting for the above mentioned position.
The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 3 years prior experience in the same capacity.
Reporting to the Finance Manager.
Job Description
· Accurate day-to-day financial record keeping and reporting.
· Preparation of payment vouchers by following laid down approvals and ensuring attachment of all relevant supporting documents.
· Providing input for cash advance requests or requisitions and help in collection of the supporting documents for these requests.
· Update accounts payable ledgers, ensure accurate posting to correct accounts, periods and perform reconciliations.
· Update accounts receivable and issue invoices for school fees etc.
· Post and process journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded.
· Process all vendor payments and reconciliation with vendor statements.
· Maintain cash book on the system and perform monthly bank reconciliations.
· Payroll postings and reconciliations.
· Petty cash payment posting and reconciliation.
· Generating trial balance for the Finance Manager’s review.
· Post and reconcile MPESA PAYBILL accounts.
· Update financial data in databases to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed.
· Be responsible for day-to-day financial procedures including supplier payments, information sharing and filing ensuring that appropriate follow-up actions are taken.
· Ensuring that invoicing and billing agreements are correctly in place for all key suppliers.
· Prepare and assist during external and internal audits.
· Participate in annual stock counts.
· Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Finance Manager.
Applicants’ Requirement
· CPA (K).
· At least 3 years’ experience in finance and accounts management.
· Excellent oral and communication skills with the ability to present financial matters to non-financial managers.
· High degree of computer literacy in Microsoft Office products especially Excel and financial systems (ERP).
· Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records.
· Must have good organizational skills so as to handle work in an efficient and timely manner.
· Ability to work independently and maintain flexibility in working hours.
· Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines.
· Must have good interpersonal skills.
Benefits offered
· An interesting working environment.
· Appropriate salary plus participation in the Organization medical and pension scheme.
· 1 year contract with a possibility for an extension.
How to apply:
Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV to recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Accounts Clerk Post-Current/Last Gross pay XXXXXX)
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.
Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.