Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi

Vacant Position:

Accounts Clerk – Nairobi

Our client a school institution is currently recruiting for the above mentioned position.

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 3 years prior experience in the same capacity.

Reporting to the Finance Manager.

Job Description

· Accurate day-to-day financial record keeping and reporting.

· Preparation of payment vouchers by following laid down approvals and ensuring attachment of all relevant supporting documents.

· Providing input for cash advance requests or requisitions and help in collection of the supporting documents for these requests.

· Update accounts payable ledgers, ensure accurate posting to correct accounts, periods and perform reconciliations.

· Update accounts receivable and issue invoices for school fees etc.

· Post and process journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded.

· Process all vendor payments and reconciliation with vendor statements.

· Maintain cash book on the system and perform monthly bank reconciliations.

· Payroll postings and reconciliations.

· Petty cash payment posting and reconciliation.

· Generating trial balance for the Finance Manager’s review.

· Post and reconcile MPESA PAYBILL accounts.

· Update financial data in databases to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed.

· Be responsible for day-to-day financial procedures including supplier payments, information sharing and filing ensuring that appropriate follow-up actions are taken.

· Ensuring that invoicing and billing agreements are correctly in place for all key suppliers.

· Prepare and assist during external and internal audits.

· Participate in annual stock counts.

· Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Finance Manager.

Applicants’ Requirement

· CPA (K).

· At least 3 years’ experience in finance and accounts management.

· Excellent oral and communication skills with the ability to present financial matters to non-financial managers.

· High degree of computer literacy in Microsoft Office products especially Excel and financial systems (ERP).

· Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records.

· Must have good organizational skills so as to handle work in an efficient and timely manner.

· Ability to work independently and maintain flexibility in working hours.

· Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines.

· Must have good interpersonal skills.

Benefits offered

· An interesting working environment.

· Appropriate salary plus participation in the Organization medical and pension scheme.

· 1 year contract with a possibility for an extension.

How to apply:

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV to recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Accounts Clerk Post-Current/Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.