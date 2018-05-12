Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) is a Quaker organization that promotes lasting peace with justice, as a practical expression of faith in action.





AFSC is looking for a temporary Accounts Assistant for a period of three months to work in the accounts department under the direct supervision of the Finance Assistant.

Job Summary: The incumbent will be part of the AFSC Africa Regional Office (ARO) team based in Nairobi and will support the ARO, Somalia and Kenya programs.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Carry out regular cashbook updates, monthly cash counts and bank reconciliations

· Petty cash/Advance accounts voucher verification and replenishment of cash as well as monthly cash reconciliations.

· Handle bank transactions e.g. budget requests, wire transfers to partners, forex exchange etc. and ensuring sufficient bank balances.

· Handle payments and all financial tasks during AFSC events such as DEPs, Peace Tournaments, Peace Conferences etc.

· Verification of Regional office, Kenya and Somalia Program events financial reports e.g. DEPs, Peace conferences, Peace tournaments etc.

· Processing of staff travel expenditure reports and reconciliation of advance accounts

· Verify and make Consultancy fees payments and timely submission of statutory deductions e.g. NHIF, NSSF, pension, withholding tax etc.

· Reconciliation of supplier’s accounts, checking of invoices and making timely payments e.g. rent, internet, travel, telephone etc.

Qualifications: Degree in Finance / Accounting & a minimum CPA (II) certificate or its equivalent.

Skills and Competences:

· Minimum one-year experience in Book keeping.

· Computer skills (PC/Windows) and database applications (MS office).

· Good reporting and communication skills.

· Knowledge of payroll, taxes, audits and public financial Acts.

· Proven records of integrity and ability in handling cash.

· Ability to work as part of a team.

· Ability and willingness to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines.

· Capacity to solve problems independently.

· Mature, self-motivated, proactive and able to work with minimum supervision.

· Life experience consistent with Quaker values and principles including nonviolence and the belief in the intrinsic worth of every individual.

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position, please Send your CV and Cover letter to:

The Regional Director, Africa

P.O. Box 66448 – 00800,

Nairobi, Kenya

or email: infoafrica@afsc.org

The deadline to receive applications is 25th May 2018.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

American Friends Service Committee is an Equal Opportunity Employer and committed to diversity at the workplace.