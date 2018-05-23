Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant



Matibabu Foundation is a registered health facility based in Siaya County. Our focus is to improve the quality, affordability and accessibility of healthcare with more attention to the women and their families through offering affordable, facilities- based health care with extensive laboratory and pharmaceutical services.

We are hereby inviting qualified, talented and highly motivated candidates to fill the following position.

Reports to: Finance Manager

Qualifications

· CPA Part 2

· At least three years working experience in a very busy accounting environment

· Excellent oral and written communication skills

· Honest, diligent and self-driven

· Computerised Accounting knowledge

· Available on short notice

How to Apply

Interested candidates on any of the positions should submit their applications, enclosing a detailed CV, copies of academic testimonials and names of three referees and day time telephone contacts to: –

The Administration Officer,

Matibabu Foundation,

P.O. Box 230 – 40607,

Ukwala, Kenya.

OR E-mail to info@matibabukenya.org so as to reach us not later than 23rd May 2018.

NB: Only successful and shortlisted candidates will be contacted.