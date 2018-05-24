A man ‘ate’ SHARON’s ‘NUNU’ and promised her a job at Meru County but he vanished after S3X - She rants.

, , , 05:27


Thursday, May 24, 2018 - This lady called Sharon has ranted on social media and exposed a guy who ate her ‘Nunu’ and promised her a job at Meru County Government but after he satisfied his manly needs, he vanished.

The guy is called Manyara, the current SONU leader at University of Nairobi.

He smashed this lady with a fake promise that he will link her to a job at Meru County.

Aki wanaume ni hatari.

This is how the lady ranted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

WIN Ksh 6,000 with BETWAY Kenya, It’s just a click of a button guys, Easy money here!!

Monday, May 23, 2018 -  Competition time! Simply place bets on any Market of any Sport between  22 nd and 24 th May, 2018 . The...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno