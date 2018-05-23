93 year old man wants RUTO to return a clothe he stole from him! Once a thief always a thief!!

Wednesday May 23,2018 - A 93 year old granny from Eldama Ravine has asked Deputy President William Ruto to return the clothe he stole from him.





In an interview with a local daily, Mzee Kimitei Kiplagat claimed that he gave one of his friends his clothe which is made of black monkey skin to go to a function attended by Deputy President.





“Every time I asked him to bring back the attire he says back that he was still using the cloth until I learnt that the cloth was taken away by Deputy President William Ruto while in the area,” Kiplagat said.





He said one of his friends told him that Ruto used the cloth and his security men took the cloth and kept it in one of the vehicles that the DP was using during the trip.





The old man told the DP and his entourage to return his gown because he misses it especially during this rainy season.





When contacted, Ruto’s office did not respond on the matter.



