9 things you should know about that hot LADY, ANN NGIRITA, who received Sh 59 M for supplying nothing to NYS.

Friday, May 25, 2018 - 30 yr old Ann Ngirita has been on the lips of Kenyans after she was implicated in the recent NYS scandal.





Ann is alleged to have received Sh 59 million for supplying nothing to NYS.





How did it happen you ask? Here is the breakdown.





To start it off, Ngirita’s firm has no office or other business premises





She walked to the NYS college in Gilgil and asked if she could supply foodstuff





To her name was a Certificate of Registration of Business and a KRA tax compliance certificate. Her business had no office or other business premises.





But after scandal broke, She says she did not tender anything and has never supplied goods or services to the government





Ngirita claims she does not know where the goods were sourced, their cost and whether they were delivered at all.





She however admits to personally signing the invoices.





She operates three bank accounts: Annwaw Investment, Ann Wambere and Ann Wambere Wanjiku Investments.





Her mother owns two other firms – Waluco and Ngiwaco Investments





The companies are among 10 whose directors were summoned by detectives.



