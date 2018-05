6 Supplies Assistants Jobs in Kenya

The Kenya Medical Research Institute

(KEMRI) is a State Corporation established in Kenya in 1979 through the Science and Technology (Repealed) Act, Cap 250 of the Laws of Kenya and as currently established and dully accredited to continue to operate as such under the Science Technology and Innovation Act, 2013 as the national body responsible for carrying out research in health in Kenya. KEMRI’s vision is “to be a leading centre of excellence in human health research” and its mission is “to improve human health and quality of life through research, capacity building, innovation and service delivery”.