6 Supplies Assistants Jobs in Kenya

Supplies Assistant



JOB GROUP MR 7 (6 POSITIONS)

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is a State Corporation established in Kenya in 1979 through the Science and Technology (Repealed) Act, Cap 250 of the Laws of Kenya and as currently established and dully accredited to continue to operate as such under the Science Technology and Innovation Act, 2013 as the national body responsible for carrying out research in health in Kenya. KEMRI’s vision is “to be a leading centre of excellence in human health research” and its mission is “to improve human health and quality of life through research, capacity building, innovation and service delivery”.

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

Duties

Duties and responsibilities will entail:-

· Raise quotations for purchase of products within different thresholds to ensure availability and competitive prices in the institute; Prepare

· Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) to make contracts with merchants in order to procure goods and services;

· Prepare tenders to procure good and services of very high value to satisfy the needs of the institute;

· Carry out market surveys to establish current market prices and trends in order to ensure that merchants always quote competitively;

· Prepare payment documents for goods and services supplied to ensure accountability and avoid legal risk;

· Provide input into the development of specifications to ensure value for money;

· Carry out tender opening for purchase of highly priced goods and services;

· Carry out tender and quotation evaluation to ensure quality and value for money.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:-

· Diploma in Supply Chain Management or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Full membership of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management, Practicing License will be an added advantage.

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

· Minimum of 1 year professional experience.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications enclosing a detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates, email address, a day time telephone contact and the details and contact information for three referees to the following address, not later than 22nd May, 2018 to:-

The Director,

Kenya Medical Research Institute,

P.O. Box 54840-00200

NAIROBI, (Attn: Head of Human Resources)

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity. Persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.

Please write the Position applied for on the envelope and in the subject Line of the Application letter.