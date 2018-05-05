5 heads roll as another sh2 billion scandal is discovered at the National Cereals Board - Kenya is headed to the dogs

Tuesday May 22, 2018

- Even before we forget the sh10 billion heist at the National Youth Service (NYS) that is causing ripples in the country, another scandal has emerged in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).





According to reports, a whopping sh 1.9 billion was allegedly pocketed by a few individuals at the expense of toiling and sweating farmers, who ironically are still owed billions by the Government.





Already, 5 senior officers at the board have been interdicted and sent on compulsory leave as investigations into the costly and embarrassing scam at the NCPB kicked off.





At the same time, the Government has summoned 59 employees of the NCPB believed to must have conspired with the unscrupulous traders to steal from the...



