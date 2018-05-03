3 Data Specialists Jobs in Kenya – NGO

Data Specialists



Vacancy No. 7/VPM1002

Program description: The Centre for Respiratory Diseases Research would like to fill vacancy in the following position: data specialist 1 for the VPM1002 TB vaccine project.

Position: Data Specialists I, MR 7 (3 Positions)

Location: Nairobi/Siaya

Reporting to: Data Manager

Requirements:

· Diploma in Computer Studies or Information Technology

· KCSE minimum C- (Minus) or equivalent

· Minimum of 1 year working in data management preferable within a research set-up

· Knowledge in working with web based data capture systems is essential

· Proven leadership, management, interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.

· Experience with handling qualitative data and software

Desirable qualities, skills and abilities:

· Experience in Data cleaning and validation

· Experience in source data verification and working with web based data capture systems is an added advantage

· Attention to detail and good work ethics

· Must be able to multitask with several programs at the same time including Ms Excel, Ms Access and SQL

· Good judgment in problem solving, awareness of own limitations, and strong internal motivation

· Ability to prioritize tasks and meet set deadlines

· Must have good organizational skills

· Good writing and communication skills

· Flexible and able to work with minimal supervision

· Must be a team player

Responsibilities

· Participate in programming and data management of program data

· Ensure timely completion of CRFs and data entry into the databases– meet data team allocated targets

· Perform source data verification, validation and discrepancy management

· Perform data cleaning and quality assurance and control

· Ensure that data is routinely backed up, anti-virus scans are conducted, and data security measures are adhered to protect data and patient confidentiality

· Troubleshoot and solve common electronic data capture system problems

· Perform any other duties as assigned by management.

Terms of Employment:

A one (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on education levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales

Applications MUST include the following:

· Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)

· Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.

· Three letters of reference from your referees.

· Copies of Certificates and transcripts

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to the following address to be received not later than not later than 22nd

May 2018.

The Director

Kenya Medical Research Institute

P.O. Box 54840-00200

NAIROBI.

Attn: Assistant Director, Human Resources

Or send by email to personnel@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI/CGHR AND DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY