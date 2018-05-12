12 Vacancies in Takaful Insurance, Kenya

Takaful Insurance of Africa Ltd (TIA)

Job Adverts: Branch Administrators

(6 Posts)

Takaful Insurance of Africa Ltd (TIA) is a pioneering dynamic Insurance Company introducing a new and exciting ethical perspective to the Insurance market in Kenya and the region.

In line with our current strategy, we are expanding to the rest of Kenya.

We are in the process of recruiting highly qualified, experienced, competent and motivated individuals to fill the position of Branch Administrators for our upcoming branches in different regions within Kenya.

Job Type: Permanent and Pensionable

Location: Meru, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kisumu and Kitale

Reporting to: Head of Business

Department: General Takaful

Overall Responsibility: Responsible for the operations of the Branch and marketing of the company’s products to Agents, Brokers and Direct Clients to ensure profitable, quality and timely service.

Key Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

· Market Takaful Insurance of Africa’s products to prospective clients and existing clients, Brokers, Agents

· Ensure renewals are invited in good time and followed up with the client, Broker and Agents

· Ensure service delivery is done on timely basis

· Risk assessment and determination of terms to apply in consultation with Underwriting Manager

· Obtain requests for quotations, assess as per underwriting/rating guide and other guidance, prepare quotations and deliver to clients/brokers or business development staff as necessary

· Register all quotation requests, indicate the quotation number and open quotation

· Follow up the quotations with the client/agents or brokers and confirm that cover is placed or declined and if declined try and obtain the reasons for decline

· Facilitate and do product presentations

· Ensure that files are well documented and all communications and transactions recorded

· Collect premiums immediately from Client and ensure credit control policy is adhered to

· File weekly and monthly reports detailing the outstanding work position. The Weekly report will include business activities of the week and what are due for the following week

· Signing of accounting documents within authority limits given

· Ensuring tidiness and cleanliness in office and all work areas

· Maintain call/visits register for the Branch

· Ensure proper declarations of motor certificates are done on monthly basis.

· Receive information for all potential claims and liaise with claims department to ensure that the claim is registered. Follow up claims with claims department to ensure that claims are processed expeditiously

· Ensure safe keeping and proper accounting of all company security documents i.e. Motor certificates, cover notes, Yellow cards, Travel Insurance Booklets

· Gather market intelligence relating to competitors and forward to Management

· Manage allocated expenses budget

· Provide leadership to a team of well-motivated staffs at the branch

· Ensure that TIA assets in the branch are secure and properly tagged

· Perform any other duties as may be requested by Management

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor of Commerce (Insurance Option) or any other degree in a related field

Professional Qualifications

· ACII or AIIK Qualifications

Experience

· At least 5 years’ experience in insurance industry three of which in Supervisory position.

· Experience as Branch Manager, Unit Manager or Business Development Manager in the above regions will be an added advantage.









Job Advert: Assistant Underwriters

(6 Posts)

Takaful Insurance of Africa Ltd (TIA) is a pioneering dynamic Insurance Company introducing a new and exciting ethical perspective to the Insurance market in Kenya and the region. In line with our current strategy, we are expanding to the rest of Kenya.

We are in the process of recruiting highly qualified, experienced, competent and motivated individuals to fill the position of Assistant Underwriters for our upcoming branches in different regions within Kenya.

Job Type: Permanent & Pensionable

Location: Kitale, Nakuru, Meru, Eldoret, Kisumu and Kakamega

Reporting to: Branch Manager

Department: General Takaful

Key Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

· Studying Insurance proposals

· Gathering and assessing background information in order to effectively assess the risk involved

· Computing results for appropriate premiums

· Drafting policy documents and processing policy endorsements

· Issuing renewal documents and endorsements

· Preparing renewal invitation – Renewal Notice/Risk Notes/Renewal Schedules

· Preparing Renewal Invoices /debits

· Processing debits and credits

· Dealing with correspondence in accordance with the mail handling procedures on issues of underwriting

· Attending to underwriting enquiries from direct Clients, Brokers and Agents

· Keeping detailed and accurate records of policies underwritten and decisions made

· Arranging for issuance of certificates or any other u/w documents that the clients may request

· Supervising, assigning tasks and coordinating activities in the section in the absence of the supervisor

· Performing any other duties as directed

Person Specifications

Academic Qualifications

· Diploma in Insurance

· Bachelor of Commerce (Insurance Option) or any other degree in a related field will be an added advantage

Professional Qualifications

· At least 4 CII or AIIK papers

· Minimum 3 years’ experience in underwriting for General Insurance

How to Apply

Application letter, copies of current CV, academic and professional certificates should be send by email to hr@takafulafrica.com or hand delivered to TIA Head Office, CIC Plaza, 3rd floor, Upper Hill, so as to reach the HR & Administration Manager on or before May 25, 2018 at 5pm.