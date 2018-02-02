Why KALONZO cried like a baby after RAILA ODINGA mentioned his sick wife, PAULINE, following a grenade attack?News, Politics 13:13
Friday February 2, 2018 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, broke down in tears when the People’s President, Raila Odinga, mentioned his sick wife, Pauline Musyoka.
The incident happened during a media briefing in Lavington when NASA principals were explaining why Raila Odinga took a solo oath on Tuesday.
“I say pole (sorry) to my brother, Kalonzo, after the attack on his home.”
“He has a sick wife ... imagine the…
Page 1 2