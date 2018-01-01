WARNING! Don’t give this guy called SAICH any job when he approaches you, these PHOTOs expose him badly.

I hope you are well. Please post this on my behalf. We contracted Simon Wachira (alias Saich) phone number 0713464240 as a Soundperson for an ongoing production.





He worked on the set in Nairobi and Kisumu. Trouble started when we were in Kisumu. Day one of the shoot- as he approaches the pickup vehicle, he is visibly drunk.





He is dismissed on the spot by the Producer. Fast forward, he knew where the shoot was going to take place as the recce (site visit) had been done the day before.





He hops onto a motorbike and just shows up on set. Drunk. Disorderly. Finally blacking out on the grass. He disappeared when he heard the chief had written a letter to the cops in the area asking them to get him off the set.





The next day, he shows up on the same set drunk and takes his boom and disappears. The next morning we are informed that he sneaked into the camera person's hotel room under false pretence and stole a lapel mic (Sennheiser) valued at 62000 shs and took off.





He is back in Nairobi. This is now a police case. We reported it in Kisumu and have an OB number and are following up with cops in Nairobi.





This is a warning to anyone who he might approach purporting to sell the lapel mic to not to purchase it or hire it. It is stolen property.





Any persons in the film industry, be warned. I have attached his photos .He goes by the name of Saich Mathai on Facebook and is…



