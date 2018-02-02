Touch RAILA ODINGA and Kenya will burn like hell! SIMBA tells UHURU/ RUTO after arresting several NASA leaders

Touch RAILA ODINGA and Kenya will burn like hell! SIMBA tells UHURU/ RUTO after arresting several NASA leadersNews, Politics 13:24
Friday February 2, 2018 - Dagoreti North MP, Simba Arati, has dared the Government to arrest the NASA leader, Raila Odinga, following his inauguration as the People’s President on Tuesday.
Speaking at Milimani Law Courts on Friday during a petition where he was challenging the revocation of his firearm, the vocal ODM MP said the Jubilee administration should not touch Raila since the swearing in was legal.
The ODM MP accused the Jubilee administration of allegedly using the…
Rao, the AU, UK, US, your wife, Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula, over 100NASA Mps, governors and senators plus majority of Kenyan citizens fail to recognize your so called president of people bulshit. This is purely Luo 'tunajua our rights theatrics' please Rao do not pretend you care for Kenyans, you just want to be the President even if it's for just 5mins...like father Like son.... Mobilize your people for development agendas and projects like Otiende Amolo