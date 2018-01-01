TIMMY DAT brags how he had S£X with OTILE BROWN’s girlfriend, She loved my D!CK.

Thursday, 01 February 2018 - City rapper Timmy Dat exchanged blows with talented vocalist Otile Brown during Vanessa Mdee’s recent party in Nairobi.





It took the intervention of Shaffie Weru who separated the two artists before things got out of hand.





It has now emerged that Otile Brown confronted Timmy after finding out that he had slept with his girlfriend.





Timmy has mocked Otile Brown on Instagram telling him how his girlfriend is loose.





This is....



