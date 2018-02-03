This is what the People’s President, RAILA ODINGA, said following the arrest of MIGUNA MIGUNA and ALADWA

Saturday February 3, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has attacked the Jubilee Government following recent arrests of Opposition leaders.





Addressing the press on Friday , Raila condemned the unnecessary arrests saying the State should desist from threatening the NASA fraternity.





“Jubilee is now arresting people, taking them to court to charge them.”





“They are threatening people with treason or whatever with all these kind of things.”





“We want Jubilee to accept that they lost elections,” Raila Odinga stated.





“I can speak without any fear of contradiction that is why I am speaking with a lot of energy and conviction that I won the elections.”





“That is…



