The US condemns RAILA ODINGA for swearing himself in but also reprimands UHURU/ RUTO for this ..... Full Statement

The United States is gravely concerned by Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga’s self-“inauguration” on January 30.





We reject actions that undermine Kenya’s Constitution and the rule of law. Uhuru Kenyatta was elected as President of the Republic of Kenya on October 26, 2017 in a poll that was upheld by Kenya’s Supreme Court.





Grievances must be resolved through appropriate legal mechanisms.



We commend the restraint shown by security forces and urge them to continue to refrain from any unnecessary or excessive use of force.





Any arrests and prosecutions must be made in full accordance with the rule of law and demonstrate transparent due process.





We urge all Kenyans to reject violence and..



