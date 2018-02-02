The moment RAILA reminded EUGENE WAMALWA to address him as ‘His Excellency’ at YVONNE’s mass - VIDEO.

Friday, February 02, 2018 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, blasted Devolution CS, Eugene Wamalwa, for failing to address him by his newly-acquired title.





The duo was part of family, friends and dignitaries at the Consolata Shrine for the late Vice President Kijana Wamalwa’s widow’s requiem mass following her death last week.





Raila, who was sworn in as the People’s President on Tuesday at Uhuru Park reminded Wamalwa to address him as ‘His Excellency’ when he was called to give his speech.





“Thank you Eugene, the family of my late friend Micheal Wamalwa Kijana and other fellow mourners here this afternoon.”





“I’ve come to mourn a friend, Yvonne Wamalwa, but Eugene forgot to say something. He forgot to address me as His Excellency.”





“I don’t know whether that was…



