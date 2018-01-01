The famous “Githeri Man” spotted at a Changaa Den in Kayole’s Soweto Slums, He is back to zero (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOs).

Saturday, February 3, 2018 - Last year during the General Elections, a man was caught on camera in Kayole eating Githeri while lining up waiting for his turn to vote.





His photos went viral online and he got instant fame.





He was nicknamed “Githeri Man” and everybody in the Country wanted to be associated with him including top corporate companies.





He started getting good deals with corporate companies but it seems someone took advantage of his fame and misused him to his own advantage.





The famous Githeri Man is back to zero according to his neighbours in Kayole.





He spends most of his time in Changaa dens.





He is not even able to provide for his family despite the fame.





Our sources on the ground captured him in a Changaa den in Kayole’s Soweto Slums on Saturday.





He looks totally wasted and...



