SHOCKING VIDEO of NASA supporter aiming a pistol at anti-riot cops during RAILA’s swearing ceremony at Uhuru Park.

, , , 06:58

Thursday, 01 February 2018 - Police have released a video of a NASA supporter aiming a pistol at anti-riot cops who were trying to disperse a group of rowdy youths during Raila’s swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park.

The man is seen removing an pistol and aiming it at cops who were dispersing the rowdy youths.

A cash reward is guaranteed to anyone who...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno